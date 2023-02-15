Sesame Place opens for 2023 season Friday. Here is what's new at the park

Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Grover and Rosita are pulling out all the stops at Sesame Place in Middletown with a bevy of tropical-themed events and live entertainment this summer.

Sesame Place Philadelphia will officially open for the 2023 season on Friday with its new Mardi Gras Parade and "Elmo the Musical".

Here's what families and park-goers can expect.

New attractions at Sesame Place

Abby’s Splash & Spray Garden: features a jumbo watering can sprinkler.

Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores: This new attraction features tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble, and a spraying water tower.

Big Bird’s Beach: The former Twiddlebug Land has been transformed into a new tropical-themed play area, complete with water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a splash and spray area and shaded seating areas.

Little Bird’s Bay: A 10,000-square-foot family wave pool with a maximum water depth of 18 inches.

Rosita’s Seaside Slides: Single or a double-seater waterslide tube.

Small Talk with Big Bird: Big Bird has a brand new nest, which will be open for visitors to chat with Big Bird and take pictures with Sesame Place's tallest character.

Welcome to The Party!: Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Grover and Rosita will put on a performance of a mashup of each character's main shtick, highlighted by a dance show, magic show and a cookie show.