Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

New York State Police arrest former Plymouth Highway superintendent on 14 fraud, larceny counts

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin,

8 days ago
A former top highway official in the Chenango County Town of Plymouth faces more than a dozen fraud and larceny counts for allegedly stealing town money for his personal use.

New York State Police on Feb. 6 arrested Rodney A. Oakley, 44, the former Town of Plymouth highway superintendent, on five counts of felony fourth-degree grand larceny, eight counts of petit larceny and a single count of second-degree scheme to defraud.

Both petit larceny and second-degree scheme to defraud are misdemeanors.

Oakley served about five years as highway superintendent prior to resigning on Nov. 3, 2022. The town board approved the appointment of Roy Marshall as highway superintendent on Nov. 14, the same day that State Police were notified of the allegations against Oakley and began their investigation.

The charges allege that starting in December 2020, Oakley used town funds to purchase various car parts, tools and materials for his own personal gain.

Oakley was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Town Court on Feb. 22.

Plymouth has a population of approximately 1,800 and is located about eight miles northwest of the City of Norwich.

