Central Ohio emergency crews confident in plans to respond to train derailments

Megan DeCarlo has lived for two years on East Maynard Avenue, two houses from the rail lines that border the University District's eastern edge.

Since the train derailment in East Palestine that has led to ongoing environmental concerns, she's looking to move.

"I've been a little freaked out about it," she said of the East Palestine disaster. "I don't think I would get another apartment near a train tracks after hearing about this. We have no idea what's in them."

As she speaks, rail cars speed past bearing the names Agrium Growing, Potash Corp. and Cryo-Trans.

Mike Fielding, the emergency preparedness chief for Columbus fire, said in case of derailments involving hazardous materials , his department will work with others in the county -- including the Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, hospitals and the American Red Cross. They also train for such incidents, including an upcoming hazmat exercise in June.

Emergency response plan

In addition, the Chemical Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council of Franklin County has devised an emergency response plan and track inventories of chemicals such as chlorine, ammonia and others, Fielding said. Between 700 and 800 companies in Columbus and Franklin County file annual reports, he said.

"It gives us a good barometer of what types of materials are being used in our community," he said.

Given all the materials traveling through Columbus, should residents feel safe?

"I think they should feel confident that we're doing the planning, having the conversations and exercises," said Jeff Young, director of Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Young equates unlikely but potential disasters to the weather.

"You may not be able to always stop it, but you can plan to minimize the impact," he said.

His team and others in Ohio were glued to real-time monitors and back-channel radios, asking "What would that look like locally here? Not just what first responders would be on the scene, but what would public messaging look like, sheltering and mass care and air quality resources and monitoring."

Columbus train derailments

Columbus is no stranger to rail derailments. Some may remember a big one on July 11, 2012, near the state fairgrounds when a southbound Norfolk Southern train derailed on a curve near the fairgrounds' East 11th Avenue entrance .

Seventeen of the train's 98 cars left the tracks, including three that were carrying 90,000 gallons of ethanol that exploded and burned. Other derailed carried corn syrup and grain. Tankers loaded with the hazardous chemical styrene were at the rear of the train and stayed on the tracks.

No one was hurt but about 100 residents of the nearby Weinland Park neighborhood had to be evacuated.

In 2014, federal investigators said a broken track caused the derailment. Local agencies billed Norfolk Southern about $900,000 for losses or cleaning costs . A National Transportation Safety Board report estimated damage totaling $1.2 million.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio emergency crews confident in plans to respond to train derailments