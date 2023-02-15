One Piece Takes Over Recent Soccer Match Thanks to PSG Fans

The worlds of soccer and anime have found themselves crossing over recently , most notably with the anime adaptation of Blue Lock being a major series in the medium, where the artist who helped create the series actually forged the designs for Japan's soccer uniforms during the World Cup. Not to be outdone, it seems that One Piece is looking to get in on the action thanks to a recent game that featured Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Club fans throwing up a giant tribute to the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.

This wouldn't be the only time that Luffy and the Straw Hats have found themselves in the world of soccer , as the third film in the series, Chopper's Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals, featured a special short in which the main players of the Shonen series participated in a game of soccer. Dream Soccer King featured the Straw Hats participating in a skirmish, with creator Eiichiro Oda even having a role in the proceedings early on in the anime adaptation. With the War For Wano taking place in the anime adaptation and the Final Arc running in the manga, Luffy and his friends don't have much time for soccer at the moment.

One Soccer Piece

ESPN FC's Official Twitter Account shared the big moment in which fans of the PSG Soccer Club took the opportunity to share their love of One Piece , assembling a giant image of Luffy as he uses his stretching powers to deliver a flurry of his trademark punches in the Shonen franchise:

The battle against Kaido is heating up in One Piece's television series , with Luffy teaming up with Yamato in an effort to bring down the captain of the Beast Pirates. One major moment that has yet to be animated is Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation, the long-awaited form that allows the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates the ability to become a living cartoon. Needless to say, considering how animated Luffy becomes when he gains this new talent, expect Toei Animation to have their hands full once he does make the leap into his ultimate form.

