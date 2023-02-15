Rumored Zelda Remasters Gain Credibility Following New Switch Release

Ongoing rumors tied to new remasters of popular entries in Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda series have gained new credibility this week. For a prolonged period of time, rumors have continued to suggest that Nintendo is planning to port its HD versions of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to Switch at some point. And while these rumors haven't resulted in any official announcements from Nintendo just yet, a recent release from the company suggests that these Zelda remasters may exist behind the scenes.

Announced during this past week's Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime Remastered was unveiled and subsequently released immediately on Switch to coincide with the presentation. Much like the aforementioned Zelda remasters, rumors tied to an HD version of Metroid Prime had been going around for a prolonged period of time, so this wasn't necessarily a shock to see. That being said, the fact that Metroid Prime Remastered did finally come to light means that Nintendo might have more re-releases like this planned for the future.

The reason for this belief is due to the person who happens behind all of these rumors in question. Video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb was one of the first to report on the existence of Metroid Prime Remastered long before it was eventually revealed. This is notable because Grubb has also claimed in the past that Nintendo has remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess that it's planning to release as well. Considering that Grubb ended up being accurate when it comes to his reporting on Metroid Prime Remastered , it's clear that he has credible insider info when it comes to Nintendo. As such, it can be believed that what he's saying about Wind Waker and Twilight Princess also carries a fair bit of weight.

Even if these new ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess do happen to exist, it's hard to know when Nintendo might release them. The next mainline entry in the Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom , is set to hit Switch in May 2023. As such, it seems unlikely that Nintendo would want to re-release Wind Waker or Twilight Princess in proximity to Tears of the Kingdom . Perhaps if Nintendo's first-party slate in the back half of 2023 looks quite empty, though, we could see these classic Zelda games finally landing on Switch before the year is over.

