‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross Regrets Calling Matt and Colleen’s Energy “Weird,” Says There’s “No Point” to Nancy and Bartise Being Friends

Normally, a rekindled romance and a second proposal would be a triumph for a Love Is Blind couple—who’d been put through the ringer—like Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. However, fans knew while watching Netflix’s After The Altar special that their triumphant love story was about to come to an abrupt halt. Days after the Love Is Blind reunion special aired (which was filmed subsequent to the events of the After The Altar special), allegations surfaced on social media that SK had been cheating on Raven with women who claimed he told them his tumultuous romance with Raven was fake. The update video Netflix was forced to tack on to the end of the special was heartbreaking. Raven had to tell audiences that the relationship was over, and it was clear that she had been completely blindsided by SK’s betrayal.

Even though Raven’s story ended on a sad note, that’s all in the past now. The gorgeous and kind Texan is currently thriving and plans to stay that way. Though it was tough for her to revisit the events of the After The Altar special, Raven has been feeling the love from fans of the show. “To see people support me and be so kind has been so amazing,” she said. With her growing YouTube Pilates channel, great friends from the pod squad behind her, and a wonderful sense of humor, Raven anticipates an incredibly bright future, and we know she’ll be sharing her journey every step of the way.

Decider got the chance to have a Zoom conversation with the Netflix star about the events of After The Altar, her overall Love Is Blind experience, and whether or not Colleen and Matt have moved in together.

DECIDER: Your update video at of the end of Love Is Blind: After The Altar was tough to watch, but it’s been amazing to see fans rallying around you online. How are you doing now?

RAVEN ROSS: To have people support me and be so kind has been so amazing. I lot of that support is coming from other women, which is important to me. Serving others, especially serving other women, is my purpose. To get that love back is definitely very reassuring. I couldn’t rewatch those episodes for any length of time. I had to really keep it surface level to protect myself, but I am so thankful that my story has resonated with people.

Has the pod squad rallied around you? Who has offered you the most support?

All of the girls have supported me, but all in different ways. I’ve hung out with Nancy a bunch. We’ve talked extensively, and she’s given me great advice. Zay was super, super there for me when everything was happening. Colleen and Alexa are two of my best friends. I watched After the Altar with them. We are very close.

You were mercifully out of the drama at Alexa’s birthday party. Were you aware that those difficult conversations between Cole and Zanab and Nancy and Bartise were going on?

Honestly, no. I wasn’t surprised that Zay and Cole had a conversation. I think they both were anticipating having to do that. The Nancy and Bartise thing was a little like, “What is going on?” When I was watching it back though, I was so glad that Nancy stood her ground and told Bartise that “it does not serve me for you to be in my life.”

I was cheering her on.

Yes. There’s just no point in their being friends. Nancy is just the best person, and there are so many better potential partners for her out there. Sometimes, just being friends with an ex can hold you back.

You call the combative vibes between Colleen and Matt “weird” and rightfully so. Can you fight a lot as a couple and still be good?

That was so cringe worthy of me [laughs]. I apologized to them so much. I should not have said that. Matt and Colleen are my friends through and through. Though I will say since then, with this whole experience coming full circle, I have never seen them closer than they are now. All couples are different. They definitely have a more edgy, spunky energy than Alexa and Brennan who are just totally googly eyes for each other. It’s different energy and a different dynamic. Also, both growing, which is very important.

Have Colleen and Matt moved in together yet?

No, but I know that is high on their to-do list.

In After The Altar, you expressed interest in moving out of Texas. Any update on that?

I am actually in the process of finding an apartment in New York. I’m really excited. During the season I thought, “I would never move to New York.” Now I’m admitting, “Girl, things change.”

I think it’s the perfect place to continue to grow your Pilates empire! Your YouTube channel is thriving. What does the future of your business look like?

Eventually I’d love to build out my own app. I really love my YouTube community so that venue will always be important to me. It is so fulfilling. Right now, we’re looking at building out a teacher training program so other people can teach Pilates Body. My mission is to make Pilates accessible to as many people from all places as possible. However, I can do that is a part of my business plan.

Oh my gosh, it was so fun. I wanted to say, “Rachel, can you please adopt me?” She is the coolest person ever. I didn’t watch everyone’s workouts because there were quite a few, but I just feel like ours was so funny because Rachel and Tyler were approaching it like, “Oh, this is beginner, this is the easiest one.” Turns out we were just dying [laughs]. Tyler was literally dying. Rachel and I were just laughing at him the whole time. It was honestly the hardest workout I have done. It was so fun.

Would you ever go on The Challenge?

Yeah, I’d definitely be interested. I would actually love to do more television. I’m not sure in what form, but something that is not a dating show. The Challenge would be a pretty good choice.

Would you ever consider another reality show on Netflix?

Well, the Netflix reality shows I’m obsessed with I have absolutely no business being a part of. I love Selling Sunset. I know nothing about real estate, but please put me in, coach. Also, I love The Great British Baking Show.

Netflix’s latest reality show is Perfect Match and your “ex” Bartise is on it! Do you think the second time will be a charm for him?

I wish him well. How do I think he’s going to do? I hope a little bit better than he did on Love Is Blind. I think we all hope that.

Let’s manifest.

Manifest some growth and hopefully we’ll see that on the show.

A lot of time has passed since Love is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar. You’re in an entirely different place. If you could back in time and give that version of Raven some advice, what would it be?

If I could tell her anything, it would be to open up more in pods and be more vulnerable. I think that would’ve really served me. I would advise her to ask more questions and be more open. Also, I would tell her to dial down the crazy facial expressions [laughs].

What was the best thing about your Love Is Blind experience?

I would say two things. First, I had an opportunity to really look at myself and try to make changes. If I to continue to do that, I will be a better person and a better partner down the line. Second, I so appreciate my incredible relationship with the other girls. We are going to be best friends forever. That’s very valuable to me.

Since we know there are going to be many more seasons of Love Is Blind coming our way, what advice would you give the next pod squad?

Be open, be yourself. Be as authentic as you can be because that’s what’s going to come across on camera.