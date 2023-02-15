Open in App
Louisiana State
WGNO

Man shot during New Orleans East road rage incident Wednesday

By Kylee Bond,

8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A road rage incident turned violent in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning, leaving a man wounded and police searching for the alleged shooter.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 4 a.m. a 34-year-old man was traveling in the 14000 block of Curran Boulevard, just blocks away from Lincoln Beach. The man then became involved in a road rage incident, however, details regarding the incident were unclear.

More information released in the NOPD’s Major Offense Log indicates the victim was then shot in the shoulder by the suspect. He later arrived for treatment at a local hospital by private car.

Louisiana couple arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ RV

A description of the suspect was unavailable in the early reports of the shooting. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Seventh District Office at (504) 658-6070.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

