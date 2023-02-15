Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Buffalo shooting hearing descends into chaos as man rushes gunman Payton Gendron before he’s slapped with life sentences

By Olivia Land,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdrDb_0koKG0Zo00

An impassioned victim impact statement from the sister of one of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting was interrupted when an unknown person lunged at the teenage shooter, disrupting the courtroom, before the killer was handed 10 life sentences — one for each victim.

“You killed my sister,” Barbara Mapps told Payton Gendron, 19, at the latter’s sentencing at Erie County Court on Wednesday morning.

Judge Susan Eagan said the sentences would run concurrently, according to News4Buffalo.

“You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again,” she told Gendron.

Mapps’ sister, Katherine Massey 72, was one of the 10 people killed during Gendron’s racism-fueled rampage at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, 2022.

Most of the victims, including Massey, were black. Gendron pleaded guilty last fall to several murder and hate-motivated terror charges .

“Kat would do anything for anyone at any time,” Mapps told Gendron, her voice loud and trembling with emotion.

Addressing the killer from behind a podium, Mapps frequently gestured toward Gendron as she raised her voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlVYP_0koKG0Zo00
The unknown person lunged at Gendron during a victim impact statement.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zA9of_0koKG0Zo00
Cops held back the man.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033hql_0koKG0Zo00
Impact statements resumed after order was restored in the court.
Reuters

“I want personally to choke you, to see my fingerprints on your neck,” Mapps told Gendron, repeating the vow she made to The Post in the aftermath of the shooting last year.

Mapps’ statement was interrupted when an unnamed man wearing a light gray sweatsuit rushed past her toward Gendron, presumably to attack him.

The courtroom erupted into chaos, as family members and other witnesses got up from their seats and Gendron was immediately escorted from the room by guards.

After police subdued the would-be attacker, an unidentified woman could be heard yelling that Gendron was a “f—ing coward.”

“I understand the anger … but we cannot have that in the courtroom,” the judge counseled the room before Gendron was returned several minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekbye_0koKG0Zo00
Ten people were killed during the supermarket rampage.

When order was restored, several other grieving family members shared their impact statements as the court prepared for Gendron’s formal sentencing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
All Hell Breaks Loose at Buffalo Supermarket Shooter’s Dramatic Sentencing
Buffalo, NY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Shot Dead by Ex in Front of Restaurant Where She was Leaving a Date With Another Man
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Terrifying video shows alligator snatch Florida woman walking her dog
Fort Pierce, FL4 hours ago
NYC teen busted subway surfing just days after 15-year-old’s death in similar stunt
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Armed standoff at notorious Bunny Ranch after shots fired inside reality TV brothel
Mound House, NV2 days ago
Arizona rancher accused of killing Mexican national hit with extra charges
Nogales, AZ1 day ago
A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Officer accused of sneaking drugs, other contraband hidden in snacks into Macomb County Correctional Facility
Lenox Township, MI5 days ago
‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Suspect in custody after shooting in small Mississippi community leaves six dead
Arkabutla, MS5 days ago
Man arrested after 6 people fatally gunned down near the Mississippi-Tennessee border
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Florida woman fights off attacker inside apartment gym in terrifying video
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Investigators: 2 shot dead in Uptown were gunned down in "same incident"
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Police investigating St. Paul's third homicide of 2023
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy