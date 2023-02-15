Melvin Gordon admits he ‘didn’t do s–t’ to help Chiefs win Super Bowl

Melvin Gordon knows the minuscule role he played in helping the Chiefs win a Super Bowl — just don’t troll him about it.

Gordon was released by the Broncos in November and picked up by the rival Chiefs, though he spent the rest of the season on Kansas City’s practice squad and did not appear in a single game.

Gordon was asked in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 about the difference between playing for the Chiefs, compared to other teams in the league.

“The difference? I didn’t do s–t,” Gordon said. “I got carried. I got carried.”

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, to claim the Super Bowl, some fans attempted to remind the 29-year-old Gordon that he had nothing to do with it.

“Melvin Gordon really was the kid in the group project who slapped his name on the final assignment.. but he got a Super Bowl ring out of it,” Bolt Beat — a Chargers blog — wrote on Twitter .

Gordon had the perfect response, posting a photo from the locker room of him smoking a victory cigar and holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Gordon played the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers before signing with the AFC West-rival Broncos. Gordon saw his role in Denver’s backfield decrease during the season, even after starter Javonte Williams tore his ACL and was lost for the year.

Gordon pushed for a Broncos trade on social media, but even after his release was unable to land a significant role in an NFL backfield. The Chiefs relied on rookie Isiah Pacheco as their starter with Jerick McKninnon as their change-of-pace running back. Ronald Jones was the third running back active on Super Bowl Sunday with Clyde Edwards-Helaire inactive.

“This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon said last week. “Trust me, it is. This motherf—– is humbling. … Excuse my French.”

Gordon, who has 6,462 career rushing yards, will be a free agent this offseason as he searches for his next NFL opportunity.

“I didn’t think I’d be here, man,” Gordon said. “But, you know, it’s humbling, it is what it is. It just adds more fire to the fuel. Next offseason, wherever I (end up), I don’t care. I’m excited, man, to hopefully have another start.”