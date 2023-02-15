Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate First Valentine’s Day as Married Couple: ‘Forever My Valentine’

Love was most certainly in the air for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on Tuesday (Feb. 14). The pair — who formally tied the knot at an Italian wedding ceremony last May — celebrated their first ever Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and took to Instagram to commemorate the joyous occasion.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a series of snaps from his and the Poosh founder’s Valentine’s date, which consisted of a trip to the desert, star-gazing and a breakfast in bed, complete with rose petals shaped into a heart with their initials. “First Valentine’s Day with you as my wife. I love you,” Barker wrote.

The Kardashians star was also feeling the love, and took to the comments section to share, “First Valentine’s Day with my husband … my forever Valentine.” The reality star also took to her Instagram Stories to share more details from her and Barker’s time together; she received a classic heart-shaped cake in red icing that featured her and the musician’s name in elegant script.

The pair’s children also were included in the Valentine’s Day festivities. Reign, Mason and Penelope — whom the Poosh founder shares with ex Scott Disick — each received a mini heart cake with their names written on it, as did Barker’s children Alabama Luella, Landon Asher, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. Later in the evening, Kardashian shared footage of the desert as a thin layer of snow fell, as well as a still shot of the fireplace.

See Travis Barker’s Valentine’s Day post with wife Kourtney Kardashian in the Instagram post below.