'No More G League' for Spurs Rookie Malaki Branham, Says Gregg Popovich

The development of rookie guard Malaki Branham has elicited strong praise from San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

San Antonio Spurs rookie shooting guard Malaki Branham earned a glowing review from legendary head coach Gregg Popovich after displaying impressive growth in his game.

When looking at his full-season averages, Branham has averaged 8.8 points, two rebounds, 1.1 threes, and 1.9 assists.

However, the 19-year-old rookie has seen his production nearly double as of late. He has started six straight games and putting up 16.7 points, four rebounds, 2.2 threes, and 2.5 assists during that stretch.

His stellar play as of late made coach Popovich uncharacteristically chatty in a recent interview .

“He really is comfortable on the court, more so than most people his age. He’s not in a hurry. He’s not intimidated by anything,” Popovich said. “[Since joining the NBA], he’s understanding the difference in physicality and athleticism and just basketball IQ.”

Though San Antonio is in the middle of a rebuilding year and has dealt with a multitude of injuries to the roster this season, the Spurs coach clarified that Branham has earned his role.

“He’s not just playing because people are hurt,” Popovich said.

Coach Pop praised the strides of improvement Branham has made as both a shooter and defender since his short stint playing college basketball at Ohio State University.

San Antonio’s head coach added: “He’s been a quick study and used this time wisely, so there’ll be no more G league for him.”

As the Spurs’ season progresses, Branham will continue to work towards making himself an integral pillar of San Antonio ’s new-look squad.

