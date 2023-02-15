3-year-old fatally struck by mom’s car during preschool drop off, SC officials say

A toddler died after she was run over by the car she rode in on her way to preschool, according to South Carolina officials.

The 3-year-old was dropped off around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Covenant Christian Academy in Anderson by her mother, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said in a news release. As the girl’s mother was leaving, the child ran back into the road and was struck.

Deputies said the girl was hit by her mom’s car, according to a news release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders started CPR on the toddler until deputies, EMS, firefighters and state troopers arrived, authorities said.

The girl was taken to AnMed where she died around 8:45 a.m. of a traumatic brain injury and blunt force trauma, the coroner said. The child’s identity has not been released.

The community is “shook to its core” after the “tragic accident,” deputies said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.

Anderson County is about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

