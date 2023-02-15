Open in App
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting boyfriend multiple times on Valentine’s Day; partner attempted to see suspect’s Facebook account

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

8 days ago
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content that discusses domestic violence. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been accused of viciously assaulting his boyfriend after the victim attempted to gain access to his Facebook account.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to Bres Avenue due to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who advised that he and his boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Caine, were sitting in a vehicle on Louisville Avenue prior to the assault.

As the couple was sitting in the car, the victim asked Caine for his Facebook password and Caine allegedly became upset and assaulted the victim. Once the victim drove away from Louisville Avenue, Caine continued to assault the victim until the vehicle stopped on Bres Avenue.

According to authorities, they noticed that the victim was covered in blood and he was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. According to medical staff, the victim’s nose was broken and pushed to the left side of his face.

Later that day, the victim returned to their residence and was assaulted by Caine as he hit the victim with a shutter door. Once police arrived at the home, they noticed that the victim was covered in blood again and Caine was locked inside the residence, refusing to leave.

NBC 10 learned that Monroe Police made contact with Caine by phone and Caine advised authorities that he did not care who they were. The Monroe Fire Department was called to the scene and managed to gain entry to the home, placing Caine under arrest.

Caine was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Secon-Degree Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery.

