Carly Pearce Wants 'Girl Time' With Gwen Stefani On Blake Shelton's Tour

Carly Pearce is gearing up to start Blake Shelton ’s headlining tour, and as the only female singer-songwriter in the lineup, she’s looking forward to having some “girl time” with another superstar artist: Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani .

Shelton recruited Pearce and “Don’t Come Lookin’” star Jackson Dean for his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour,” which is set to kick off on Thursday night (February 16) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pearce credits Shelton as on of her longtime supporters, encouraging her with her music for several years.

“So, at this point in my career to be able to be in that direct support slot with him, and almost feel like I graduated … and I do respect him so much as an artist, and just the way that his brand has built,” Pearce said, per her record label. “I’m really, really excited. He’s been one of my favorite people in the industry.”

The “Never Wanted To be That Girl” GRAMMY winner added: “And I have to say, I really love Gwen as well, so we’re gonna have girl time.”

Shelton promised “one hell of a party” when he announced the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” in September 2022. He added in a statement: “There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans. I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

See the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” dates below :

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center