Carly Pearce Wants 'Girl Time' With Gwen Stefani On Blake Shelton's Tour
By Kelly Fisher,
8 days ago
Carly Pearce is gearing up to start Blake Shelton ’s headlining tour, and as the only female singer-songwriter in the lineup, she’s looking forward to having some “girl time” with another superstar artist: Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani .
Shelton recruited Pearce and “Don’t Come Lookin’” star Jackson Dean for his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour,” which is set to kick off on Thursday night (February 16) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pearce credits Shelton as on of her longtime supporters, encouraging her with her music for several years.
“So, at this point in my career to be able to be in that direct support slot with him, and almost feel like I graduated … and I do respect him so much as an artist, and just the way that his brand has built,” Pearce said, per her record label. “I’m really, really excited. He’s been one of my favorite people in the industry.”
Shelton promised “one hell of a party” when he announced the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” in September 2022. He added in a statement: “There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans. I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”
