Deputies search for missing child in Rutherford Co.

By Kennedy Davis,

8 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant was issued to take immediate custody of Bryson Blake Holland, 12, resulting from a child custody order filed in Rutherford County.

Holland was last seen Feb. 9 on Greasy Creek Road in Marion, NC with 35-year-old Perry Todd Conner, Jr.

  • Bryson Blake Holland
    Perry Todd Conner Jr.

Conner has an outstanding order for arrest on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bryson Blake Holland and Perry Todd “TJ” Conner, Jr., is asked to contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS.

