wvlt.tv

Knoxville ranked as Top 50 concert hotspot By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, 8 days ago

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, 8 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville announced Wednesday that the Scruffy City has broken into the top 50 concert markets in the country, according to ...