MySanAntonio

Elon Musk Says He May Lead Twitter for Almost Another Year By Angus Whitley, Abeer Abu Omar and Zainab Fattah, 8 days ago

By Angus Whitley, Abeer Abu Omar and Zainab Fattah, 8 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a ...