The LYCRA Company Names Cathy Spicer as New Chief Legal Officer

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, has announced that Cathy Spicer joined the company on February 7 as chief legal officer (CLO).

Spicer joins The LYCRA Company after most recently serving as CLO and corporate secretary of Tailored Brands, Inc., which includes retailers Men’s Warehouse and Jos. A. Bank. With thirty years of legal experience, Spicer has held numerous senior legal roles. She began her career as an assistant district attorney, managed her solo law practice, and became a partner in a law firm before moving into corporate law.

“We are delighted to have Cathy join our global leadership team to support our business operations and long-term growth strategy,” said Julien Born, CEO of The LYCRA Company. “Her experience on the executive team of a leading apparel retail company will bring us exceptional corporate legal expertise and unique business perspectives on a key industry we serve.”

As CLO of The LYCRA Company, Spicer will be responsible for overseeing corporate governance, intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance, privacy, and in-house legal services designed to meet corporate goals, strategies, and priorities, including ESG. She will also serve as corporate secretary to the company’s board of directors.

“I am excited to join The LYCRA Company and lead its legal organization,” said Spicer. “I look forward to working with the global leadership team to build on its successes and drive continuous improvement to help the company achieve its strategic goals.”

Spicer earned her J.D. from Albany Law School after graduating from the State University of New York at Albany with a B.A. in English. She is licensed to practice law in Connecticut, Florida, and New York. She will be based out of The LYCRA Company’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, reporting directly to Born.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA ®, LYCRA HyFit ®, LYCRA ® T400 ®, COOLMAX ®, THERMOLITE ®, ELASPAN ®, SUPPLEX ®, and TACTEL ®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

