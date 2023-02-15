Milliken & Company Receives America’s Best Midsize Employers Distinction

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2023--

Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company has once again been named as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers, a list curated by Forbes and Statista. Milliken joins a group of 500 organizations, all noted as top-rated employers, after a nationwide survey of 45,000 American employees was completed last fall. Milliken is one of 21 manufacturing and engineering companies included on the list and one of seven companies based in South Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005593/en/

Forbes named Milliken one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the fifth year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to be on the list of Best Midsize Employers,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken. “Accolades like this are outward expressions of our internal efforts to be the best company we can be for our people, our customers, our shareholders and the planet.”

Guided by five core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people, Milliken strives to incorporate these in every facet of the company, including talent acquisition, development and retention. Across its four businesses, these values help build a community where associates are supported and heard, where leaders are open, honest and set clear expectations, and where teams engage to make a positive impact. From supporting diversity initiatives that touch all levels of the company to implementing Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-approved net-zero targets, Milliken is committed to doing the right thing for its people, its communities and the planet.

“At Milliken, you’ll find a team that invites you to bring your best, authentic self to work. And you’ll find opportunities to grow your career each and every day,” adds Craig Haydamack, chief human resources officer of Milliken.

America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023 showcases 500 employers across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation methodology uses direct and indirect recommendations from survey participants, as well as peer organization feedback, to arrive at the complete list.

Learn more about careers at Milliken by visiting careers.milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005593/en/

CONTACT: Betsy Sikma

betsy.sikma@milliken.com

864.909.7908

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SOUTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) PACKAGING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Milliken & Company

PUB: 02/15/2023 11:00 AM/DISC: 02/15/2023 11:03 AM