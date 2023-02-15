Bicyclist dies in Farmington car crash

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story included an inaccurate account of the circumstances investigators say led up to the crash. We regret the error.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash with a moving car Wednesday morning, New York State Police confirmed.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. troopers arrived at an accident on State Route 332 in Farmington, just south of State Route 96, they said.

A driver was heading southbound on Rt. 332, when a bicyclist allegedly crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, in front of the driver.

First responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the adult female, to no avail.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the bicyclist pending family notification.

The driver was taken to Thompson Hospital nearby for minor injuries, according to authorities.

State Rt. 332 remains closed as the investigation continues.

