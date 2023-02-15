Open in App
Farmington, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Bicyclist dies in Farmington car crash

By Hailie Higgins,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZO6OD_0koKAnTc00

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story included an inaccurate account of the circumstances investigators say led up to the crash. We regret the error.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash with a moving car Wednesday morning, New York State Police confirmed.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. troopers arrived at an accident on State Route 332 in Farmington, just south of State Route 96, they said.

A driver was heading southbound on Rt. 332, when a bicyclist allegedly crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, in front of the driver.

First responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the adult female, to no avail.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the bicyclist pending family notification.

The driver was taken to Thompson Hospital nearby for minor injuries, according to authorities.

State Rt. 332 remains closed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
2 arrests made in two-county Jeep chase
Stafford, NY1 day ago
Teen arrested for string of smash-and-grabs in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Two Rochester men arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Speed blamed in manure truck accident on Tuesday in Darien
Varysburg, NY21 hours ago
Ogden PD investigate smash-and-grab at Hollink Motorsports in Spencerport
Spencerport, NY1 day ago
RPD: Rochester man shot overnight, dropped off at Strong Hospital
Rochester, NY2 days ago
48 Hours to air special: The Brighton Ax Murder
Brighton, NY21 hours ago
RFD works on house fire on Burbank Street
Rochester, NY1 day ago
RPD searching for vehicle stolen overnight from West Main Street
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Police shut down Court St. Bridge after body found in river
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Woman killed by falling tree in Genesee County
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Hit-and-run victim honored, 490 fatal crash
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Rochester, NY2 days ago
'I couldn't believe it': Neighbors react to man killed while visiting family in Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
24-year-old pulled U-turn then drove into tractor trailer on Thruway, troopers said
Salina, NY2 days ago
NYSP: Woman dies after Sunday crash on I-490
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Couple Found With Meth, Rifle During Route 3 Traffic Stop: Police
Secaucus, NJ1 day ago
Teen charged for smash-and grabs at Record Archive, Comedy at the Carlson, others
Rochester, NY1 day ago
A teen charged with killing Brexi had a bad history. Why was he free on Syracuse streets?
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Woman Killed by Falling Tree in Alexander
Alexander, NY2 days ago
Power outages reported throughout Greater Rochester Area
Rochester, NY8 hours ago
One dead in early morning Penn Yan house fire
Penn Yan, NY2 days ago
2 hospitalized after crash outside Webster Wegmans
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Woman ‘discreetly’ alerts police to escape kidnapping during traffic stop: report
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Maine woman arrested for stealing almost $20k from Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County
Portland, ME2 days ago
Rochester Police Investigate Overnight Shooting
Rochester, NY2 days ago
RFD: Radio Street house fire caused by hover board battery
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Syracuse police investigate fight involving pipe, vacuum, hatchet at apartment building
Syracuse, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy