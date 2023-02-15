NextGen Healthcare Named Forbes Best Midsize Employer for Second Consecutive Year

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2023--

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023. The company ranked in the Top 500 of all midsize companies. NextGen Healthcare also received the honor in 2022. This esteemed recognition is presented by Forbes, a respected global media company, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

“To be honored by employees for a second consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our culture,” said David Sides, president and CEO at NextGen Healthcare. “What makes our team special is our drive to innovate technology solutions that enable our clients to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all.”

In the past year, NextGen Healthcare’s remote workforce has embarked on initiatives offered by the organization that foster personal growth and professional development. The success of these efforts is reflected in surveys conducted by the company. NextGen Healthcare employees say they feel a sense of belonging, fostered by a robust diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program. Employees identify with the company’s values and say senior leaders demonstrate integrity. A sense that their strengths are utilized add to employees’ overall satisfaction.

“Employees are the bedrock of a thriving organization,” said Donna Greene, executive vice president of human resources at NextGen Healthcare. “We can only make a positive impact and create healthier communities when our workforce is happy, successful, and has a clear vision for building healthier communities.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Forbes Best Midsize Employers 2023

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded – 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

