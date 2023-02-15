Open in App
Weber City, VA
Missing Weber City woman found dead at residence

By Emily Hibbitts,

8 days ago

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a missing Weber City woman was found Monday.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office responded to a residence in the 1900 Block of Main Street/U.S. Route 23 just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to the VSP, the remains of Elizabeth A. Meridith, 53, of Weber City, were found by police on the porch of the residence Monday morning.

Meridith’s remains were transported to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, the release stated.

She was previously reported to be missing on Feb. 9 .

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.

