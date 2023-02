wegotthiscovered.com

‘Joker 2’ fans are skeptical about a subversive Harley Quinn storytelling rumor By Rafaela Coimbra, 8 days ago

By Rafaela Coimbra, 8 days ago

The theories and rumors surrounding the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux continue to circulate online, and attentive fans are scouring the internet for all ...