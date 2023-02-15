Open in App
Georgia State
BamaCentral

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

By Joey Blackwell,

8 days ago

The Crimson Tide holds first place, but anarchy is starting to take shape across the conference as we head into the final weeks of the regular season.

The Crimson Tide kept rolling, but across the rest of the Southeastern Conference, chaos is beginning to take shape.

Alabama basketball continued its dominance of the SEC with two more wins. The Crimson Tide first defeated Florida before traveling to Auburn and winning inside Neville Arena — just the third time that Alabama has been able to accomplish that feat in the past 11 years.

While the Crimson Tide is an easy choice to hold first place, second isn't quite as straight-forward. Tennessee has been back and forth between first and second for the majority of the season, but with an 0-2 record heading into this week's games, the Volunteers slip to second, replaced by a surging Texas A&M team.

Alabama and Tennessee are set to face each other on Wednesday night in a game that not only means a lot to both programs but would also keep the Volunteers' regular-season SEC title aspirations alive.

Remember that chaos that was referenced? Check this out: Mississippi State was 2-0 last week, Vanderbilt 3-0 and Georgia 2-0. All three move up this week with some solid wins scattered over the past seven days.

As Jon Rothstein would say: "Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball."

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings with just a few weeks left of the regular season:

1. Alabama (22-3 overall, 12-0 SEC) 2-0

2. Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2) 1-0

3. Tennessee (19-6, 8-4) 0-2

4. Kentucky (16-9, 7-5) 0-1

5. Missouri (19-7, 7-6) 1-1

6. Mississippi State (17-8, 5-7) 2-0

7. Arkansas (17-8, 6-6) 1-1

8. Auburn (18-8, 8-5) 1-1

9. Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6) 3-0

10. Georgia (16-10, 6-7) 2-0

11. Florida (13-12, 6-6) 0-2

12. South Carolina (9-17, 2-11) 1-1

13. Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10) 0-1

14. LSU (12-14, 1-12) 0-3

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

