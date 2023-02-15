Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Family of 19-year-old killed by MPD wants to reopen case

By Lawrencia Grose,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJXFt_0koK3qWD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Darrius Stewart, a 19-year-old who was killed by a Memphis police officer in 2015, wants to re-open the investigation.

Lawyer Carlos Moore sent the following message to District Attorney Steve Mulroy:
I represent Henry Williams, the father of Darrius Stewart, who was killed by Connor Schilling after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee on July 17, 2015. Darrius was unarmed and Schilling has never been tried or convicted. I am asking that you re-open the case and convene a grand jury to see if a murder or manslaughter indictment is returned. I am happy to share all the evidence I collected during discovery in my civil case against the former officer and the city.

Feds won’t prosecute officer in Darrius Stewart case

The Department of Justice said there was insufficient evidence to support federal civil rights charges against Officer Connor Schilling.

In 2016, the family of Stewart filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Memphis. Lawyers said they felt the lawsuit was the only way to hold Memphis Police accountable for civil rights violations and police killings. They sued for $17 million.

The District Court dismissed the City of Memphis from the Darrius Stewart case in 2019, releasing the City from all civil charges.

The following year, 2020, Stewart’s mother filed a lawsuit against the officer involved, Connor Schilling.

Darrius Stewart’s mother files lawsuit against former MPD officer

Years later, Stewart’s family is calling for investigators to take another look at the case. This comes after charges were filed against five former MPD officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols to death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
15-year-old charged with murder of beloved Memphis pastor out of jail on bond
Memphis, TN2 days ago
TN lawmaker: We are partially responsible for the rape of Eliza Fletcher
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
MPD: Man uses AirTag to stalk ex, leaves roses on her car
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Services set for fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd, pastor says
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Man robs two businesses at gunpoint in one day
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Father threatens to beat up teachers at Westhaven Elementary
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Two shot, one dead in Hickory Hill shooting
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Man admits to breaking into 5 houses in February
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of swinging sword at baby
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Husband gives chilling account of woman’s death in Arkabutla, MS mass shooting
Arkabutla, MS1 day ago
Woman dragged out of vehicle during carjacking, suspect arrested
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Suspects in Whitehaven shooting appear in court
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Arkabutla shooting suspect expected to face more charges
Arkabutla, MS1 day ago
Bonds set for men charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven nightclub
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Juvenile, 2 others shot on Outland Road in Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man shot, killed in North Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
No answers for family after 63-year-old woman found dead
Memphis, TN1 day ago
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman shot in southeast Memphis, car riddled with bullets
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead, one injured in car accident in Cordova
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
FOX13 Investigates: Criminals find new ways to steal cars
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Juveniles driving up crime with car break-ins and theft, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mom hopes for answers, police search for Altima after teen daughter’s death
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One dead in overnight shooting, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Man pulls sword on mom, 2-year-old
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Son comes home to do laundry, stabs mom, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Neighbors say man fought burglar until police arrived
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Pedestrian struck by car in northeast Memphis
Memphis, TN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy