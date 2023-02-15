Bills season ticket prices to increase in 2023

The Buffalo Bills saw an increase in season ticket sales in 2022.

Because of that, in unsurprising fashion, the prices of those are set to increase next year.

The team announced the updates on Tuesday. Season ticket prices will see an overall average increase in price by 12 percent. However, the range could be anywhere from 10 to 30 percent, depending on seat location.

Last year, the Bills sold 62,000 season tickets, the most-ever in the franchise’s history. The club expects to top that again in 2023, as they will increase their number of season ticket sales to 64,000.

Costs of general admission tickets will range from $550 to $1,850, averaging out at $1,038. Club packages will range from $2,045 to $5,105, with an average of $3,050.

Those prices include nine total games: Eight during the regular season and one preseason contest. Not included is the Bills’ “home” game in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite the increase, the Bills report that their average general admission season ticket is still $4 less than the NFL average.

Current season ticket holders have until March 15 to renew. After the deadline, those people will be offered the chance to relocate to other seats that may come available via non-renewals. In April, season tickets still available will then be offered to those on the team’s waiting list.

A year ago, 96 percent of season ticket holders renewed. The season ticket waitlist currently stands at approximately 6,000 people.

According to the team, season ticket prices were still drastically cheaper per game. Single-game tickets sold at an average of 51 percent more while it was estimated that the secondary-market increase was 94 percent higher.