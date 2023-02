SOUTH WINDSOR — Most residents who spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing approved of ending the one-year moratorium on new housing applications that narrowly passed almost a year ago, but some expressed concerns over proposed changes that would allow affordable housing.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the one-year housing moratorium in March 2022 in a 4-3 vote.

The PZC is proposing to lift the moratorium, which is set to expire March 27, and adopt regulations to comply with the state’s affordable housing law.