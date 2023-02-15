Open in App
Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Emma ‘Marie’ James

By Jennifer Haley,

10 days ago
Mrs. Emma ‘Marie’ James, age 71 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

She was born on July 8th, 1951 in Owensboro, KY.

Marie enjoyed spending time with friends and family and could always be found at one of her grandkids’ sporting events. She loved The Lord, chocolate long johns from The Rolling Pin, a good deal, summer days at the pool, and red lipstick. She had an unmatched wit and the ability to make everyone who entered her home feel welcomed and loved. Her favorite days were those spent with her family, all under one roof, enjoying a meal that she had prepared.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas ‘Buddy’ and Mariam ‘Fay’ (Knight) Logsdon and her sister Sandra Hidenrite.

Marie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve, daughters: Elizabeth (Tom) Bresnahan, Lexie (Sean Lloyd) James, stepdaughter: Amy James, siblings: Laura (TR) Cantrell, Sherri Cheatham, Thomas (Crystal) Logsdon, grandchildren: Connor, Caleb, Kaden, and Oaklyn, and numerous extended family members including her close cousin Pat (Mike) Winstead and aunt Gladys Morris.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 18th at 10 am at Providence United Methodist Church 2293 S. Rutland Rd in Mt. Juliet, TN followed by a celebration of life at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that an offering be made to PUMC @ Prov.church/give.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Emma James

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

