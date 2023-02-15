Open in App
Business Insider

Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list

By Ben Tobin,Dominick Reuter,

8 days ago

Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

  • Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida.
  • The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
  • Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be "underperforming."

Walmart will close seven retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year , with the company saying that the stores are "underperforming" without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

  • 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

Florida:

  • 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Illinois:

  • 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood
  • 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
  • 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

New Mexico:

  • 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon:

  • 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
  • 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Wisconsin:

  • 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at btobin@insider.com and dreuter@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider
