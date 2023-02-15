Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list

Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida.

The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be "underperforming."

Walmart will close seven retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year , with the company saying that the stores are "underperforming" without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

Florida:

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Illinois:

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

New Mexico:

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon:

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Wisconsin:

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

