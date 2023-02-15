Patriots raising ticket prices and offering some free parking

Patriots raising ticket prices, offering free parking and get-paid-to-park option at Gillette Stadiu 00:40

FOXBORO -- Going to Gillette Stadium to see the Patriots play next season will cost a bit more. But parking will cost a lot less -- and will even be a profitable endeavor for some fans.

The Patriots on Wednesday announced the first stadium-wide pricing adjustment since 2008 for tickets to games.

The team also announced some significant changes to parking charges, with all stadium-owned lots across Route 1 now being free to fans. This change has been made "to improve the efficiency of arriving traffic."

Additionally, the parking lot that has been free since 2018 (requiring fans to wait 75 minutes after the game to depart) will now pay fans to park. Starting this year, fans will get a $50 Visa gift card upon entry to the lot -- which has been Lot 55 -- and that option is available to all ticket holders.

In terms of stadium-side parking, the cost will drop to $25 per game for season ticket holders. Those passes are only sold to season ticket holders on a season-long basis.

"As we prepare to return to a significantly enhanced Gillette Stadium later this year, we are looking forward to building on the incredible home-field advantage our Season Ticket Members have created here in Foxborough," the Patriots said in their letter to season ticket holders. "It is our goal to ensure that your member experience improves in meaningful ways every year."

The major renovations to Gillette Stadium -- including the massive video board and the new, larger lighthouse in the north end zone -- are planned to be completed before the start of the 2023 season.