Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyM09_0koJwzKB00

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Kai Jones (ankle): DOUBTFUL

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Doug McDermott (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

Khem Birch (knee): OUT

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges This Season?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy