Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Kai Jones (ankle): DOUBTFUL

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Doug McDermott (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

Khem Birch (knee): OUT

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .