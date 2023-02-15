Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs

A look at who is out for today's game.
The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
Kai Jones (ankle): DOUBTFUL
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Doug McDermott (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE
Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT
Khem Birch (knee): OUT
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
