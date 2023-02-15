Open in App
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan,

10 days ago

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -7.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: I can't believe I'm suggesting to lay 7.5 points with the Hornets but that should tell you all you need to know about how bad the Spurs have been this season, especially of late. Neither of these teams have done well against the spread this season, so pick your poison here. Might be a good idea to stay away from picking a side.

Over/Under: 243.5

1 Star play on the under: If both team's play to their ability offensively, this could fly over the total. I have a feeling we'll see some struggles on the offensive end at times as both teams look forward to the All-Star break. Plus, six of Charlotte's last eight games have stayed under the number.

My picks for the season

ATS: 16-15 (52%)

O/U: 20-11 (65%)

Overall: 36-26 (58%)

