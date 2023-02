Len and Michael talked with former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton this morning about the gun and crime issues plaguing the city. Bratton told the guys the city could solve every problem by dropping the WOKE attitude when it comes to crime. Bratton reminded the guys how bad the city was before Rudy Giuliani took charge and turned NYC around. Bratton said City Officials lack the willpower to fix the crime problems.

Photo Credit: Getty Images