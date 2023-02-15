Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Charges against NewsNation reporter are dropped

By Tyler WornellCassie Buchman,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3284ey_0koJvQf500

( NewsNation ) — Charges against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed, the Ohio attorney general said Wednesday.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

Lambert was giving a live report on a news conference about the Ohio train derailment during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he was told by law enforcement personnel to be quiet because Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking.

Though he finished the live report, Lambert was then asked to leave by authorities, who forcibly removed him from the event. The charges Lambert had been facing were resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to a news release.

In a statement on Twitter, Lambert thanked DeWine, Yost, NewsNation and its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, and others who worked to secure his release and the eventual dismissal of his charges. Lambert also expressed gratitude to those who supported him during what he called an “unjust and illegal arrest.”

“I’m still processing what was a traumatic event for me, in the context of a time where we are hyper-aware of how frequently some police interactions with people of color can end in much worse circumstances,” he said. “That is not lost on me.”

At the same time, Lambert said, as a journalist, he has “great respect” for officers who do their jobs with “integrity, civil rights, justice and safety at the core of their mission.

“I am doing alright. And I will be OK. I will also continue to do my job without fear or favor in service of the public,” he said. “I also hope what happened to me shines further attention on the people of East Palestine, who rightly have questions about their safety in light of an environmental hazard.”

Asked about Lambert’s charges being dropped Wednesday, DeWine reiterated that he feels that it “was a mistake” to stop him.

At the time of his arrest, Lambert was reporting on the derailment of a train in East Palestine. About 50 freight cars, including 10 with hazardous materials, derailed in the small town on Feb. 3. Officials said to prevent a larger explosion, they needed to burn vinyl chloride that was found inside five tanker cars.

No injuries to the crew, residents or first responders were reported due to the train derailment, though some have complained of smelling chlorine or smoke or having headaches.

Ohio Train Derailment: What is vinyl chloride?

Environmental concerns have also abounded, as residents have noticed dead fish in local streams as well as other deceased animals.

In his statement, Yost said tensions were running high after the train derailment, and local officials apparently followed the National Guard’s lead.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

Lambert’s attorney, Youngstown lawyer Frank L. Cassese, said in a statement that the entire situation should have been avoided, but they are “pleased with the swift action” taken by Yost.

“I commend the attorney general and his office for having the courage to dispense justice and exonerate Mr. Lambert of any wrongdoing,” Cassese said.

Lambert will be on “Dan Abrams Live ,” which starts at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Wednesday. To find out how to watch him, click here.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local attorneys sworn-in as Recorder’s Court judges in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 hours ago
Opelika Police searching for missing man last seen on Feb. 16
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in South Carolina
Belton, SC5 hours ago
Near-record temperatures along with a few spotty showers
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Athletes of the Week: Eufaula High Cheerleaders
Eufaula, AL5 hours ago
“One pill can kill” APD arrest LaGrange man on drug-trafficking; possession charges following victim overdose
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Phenix City: ‘Death Investigation Training Course’ being held for coroners, law enforcement
Phenix City, AL2 days ago
Columbus police search for missing woman reported to have suicidal ideations
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Eufaula Boys and Girls Basketball fall in Elite 8
Eufaula, AL15 hours ago
SC woman attempted to have 6 pounds of cocaine delivered to her home
Kershaw, SC3 days ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball advances in GHSA 2A State Tournament
Spencer, IA15 hours ago
Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: ‘A series of gardens designed to attract and protect the beautiful monarch butterfly’
Plains, GA22 hours ago
Children’s of Alabama pediatric heart division helping save lives in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Upstate gun range
Belton, SC2 days ago
Two women remember attending Carter’s inauguration
Plains, GA2 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL6 hours ago
Amber Alert Canceled: 3-month-old boy found safe, 13-year-old girl arrested for stealing car with boy inside
Macon, GA2 days ago
Feeling more like spring as the week ends
Columbus, GA21 hours ago
Jimmy Carter’s close ties to Alabama
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Plains Boys and Girls Club special place close to the Carter’s home and heart
Plains, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy