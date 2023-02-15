Armed Suspect Near Campus Prompts Shelter-In-Place At Villanova University

Police and campus administrators at Villanova University issued a shelter-in-place order late Tuesday after an armed man was spotted in the area, officials said in a statement.

Radnor Township police were called to the SEPTA Route 100 line on Aldwyn Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 for a reported fight involving a weapon, the department wrote.

Investigators said a suspect had gotten into an "altercation" during which he "displayed" a gun. In a statement to students, Villanova administrators said the suspect was trying to rob the train conductor.

He then fled on foot across the Villanova pedestrian bridge and is still at large, the university said. A shelter-in-place order was established and later lifted, authorities wrote.

Police have described the suspect as a black man wearing a black puffer coat, black pants, black boots, and a black winter hat. He is "known to frequent" the SEPTA rail system, they noted.

No injuries were reported, Villanova admins said.

Radnor, Haverford, SEPTA, and University police officers canvassed campus and the surrounding area but did not locate the suspect, authorities said. There is no threat to public safety, officials said, but anyone with information is asked to call Radnor Township police at 610-688-0503.