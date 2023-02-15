Open in App
Hanover, NJ
Hanover Township Fire District Election on Saturday February 18th

By Laura Ali,

8 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Annual Fire District Election in Hanover Township will take place on Saturday, February 18th. The in-person voting will take place between 2pm and 9pm.

The locations are as follows:

Cedar Knolls Fire Station: 82 Ridgedale Avenue
Whippany Fire Station: 10 Troy Hills Road

Mail-in Voting will be handled by the Morris County Board of Elections.  They will provide a drop box which will be open for voted ballots that can be deposited until 9pm on February 18th.  The location of the drop box is:  10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

