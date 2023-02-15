Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

14-year-old becomes 3rd arrested in connection with VB car crash and homicide investigation

By Courtney Ingalls,

8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old is the third suspect arrested in connection with a car crash and homicide investigation in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with felony murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is the third suspect arrested in connection to the incident. Police confirmed with 10 On Your Side on Jan. 30 that two suspects were initially in custody.

Previous Coverage: 2 arrested in connection to bizarre VB car crash and homicide investigation

One of the initial suspects is also a juvenile who has been charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 18-year-old Naji Amir Johnson was the second suspect arrested and charged with felony murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and motor vehicle theft.

Naji Amir Johnson (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

These charges stem from an incident on Jan. 11 at an apartment off Featherstone Court . When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into an apartment building and that both the building and vehicle had caught on fire.

While responding to the fire, crews discovered that the driver, identified as 33-year-old Gregory Smith, has been shot and killed.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

