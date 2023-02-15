Open in App
Yankton, SD
KCAU 9 News

Yankton man sentenced in fentanyl conspiracy

By Cindy Bahe,

8 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man was sentenced for his part in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities say, Justin Duane Langen, 38 years old, obtained fentanyl pills from a co-conspirator and sold them to drug customers. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance in South Dakota.

Langen was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2021 and was sentenced on February 7, 2023, to 10 years and one month in prison.

