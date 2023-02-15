Bartlesville swim team ready to rack up state titles this weekend

Let’s be honest.

When it comes to OSSAA competition the past 75 years, Bartlesville/College/Sooner high schools boast few state team dynasties.

Some of those that might fall into that category include:

— Boys basketball (three state titles between 1989-1992).

— Girls cross country (three-straight state titles, 2014-16).

— Boys golf (Col-Hi five state titles between 1972-1979, simultaneous with Sooner two state titles, 1971 and 1978).

— Boys tennis (three state titles between 1978-82).

There’s one other sport Bartlesville high schools have dominated for a good chunk for the past 75 years — swimming.

Bartlesville will have an opportunity this weekend to add more glory to its state swimming tradition.

Of the 74 boys state swim meets since 1948, Bartlesville has won 22 of them — including a 10-season run from 1962-71. Between 1948 and 1990, Bartlesville captured 21 titles in 42 years.

On the girls' side, Bartlesville and Col-Hi have combined for 19 state swimming championships for the seasons between 1966 through 2019.

Since 2015, Bartlesville has brought home the state crown five times. Bartlesville recorded its most recent boys state title in 2018.

The pool guru for the program since the early 2010s has been head coach Chad Englehart.

On Wednesday, Englehart, his staff, swimmers and managers left Bartlesville to great fanfare at a public send-off at the high school. The destination was Edmond, the site of the 2023 Class 6A state meet.

And, also, a decent opportunity — not an easy one — for the Lady Bruins to add another girls' title to the school’s collection.

It would constitute the 20th girls' state crown.

Englehart takes a contingent of only 12 girls — far less than fellow championship favorites Jenks and Edmond North. On the other hand, not too many years ago, the Lady Bruins recorded a state title with only a half-dozen team members.

For the Lady Bruins to seize this year’s state title will require a total team effort, Englehart said this week. Bartlesville doesn’t boast that one or two girls' superstars that can shoulder the load.

All the Lady Bruins will have to contribute superb efforts and points.

On the boys' side, Bartlesville brings only eight swimmers — led by Griffin Craig, who is seeded No. 1 in two events and part of a strong relay group. Englehart said a third-place finish by the Bruin boys would be a strong accomplishment.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville swim team ready to rack up state titles this weekend