Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Free Anti-Theft Upgrade Available for Select Hyundai Owners

By Ryan Krull,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdCMV_0koJpyPF00
A damaged Hyundai in south city.

A select few Hyundai owners can now have some reprieve from the rash of auto thefts plaguing Hyundais and Kias in St. Louis.

The car manufacturer very dubiously stopped installing engine immobilizers in their vehicles as a way to cut production costs, a move that had the unintended consequence of making their cars incredibly easy to steal.

TikToks of young people stealing Hyundais and Kias went viral, creating a new trend. According to the
Post-Dispatch, thefts of Hyundais and Kias (a Hyundai subsidiary) sky rocketed by 1,450% last year , with almost 4,000 reported stolen in St. Louis City alone.

Hyundai announced yesterday that owners of Elantras made between 2017 and 2020, Sonatas made between 2015 and 2019, and Venues made between 2020 and 2021 can receive a free software upgrade that will correct the security flaw.

If you own one of those three types of Hyundais made in those specific time frames, you can get the free upgrade at any Hyundai dealership.

If you own any other type of Hyundai or any model of Kia, then your best bet is still to go with the club
.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

