Open in App
Florence, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Florence Independent

Florence spring break program is open for registration

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVknE_0koJoeB800

Parents looking to give their children a productive spring break can turn to the town of Florence’s “Spring Intersession.”

Through the program, children will be able to participate in sports, arts and crafts, cooking demos, STEM activities, and more.

The Spring Intersession runs for two weeks, from March 13-17 and March 20-24. The program runs all day from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Florence Community Center, 778 N. Main St.

The cost for one week is $85. Daily drop-ins are $20. Bus transportation is available for Anthem residents, Breakfast and lunch are not provided.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3FSvraR or call 520-868-7040.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy