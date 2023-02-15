252 new coronavirus cases in a week in Mesa

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Feb. 15 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Mesa is 194,526 in ZIP codes 85201-85210, 85212, 85213 and 85215.

That’s an increase of 252 from one week ago on Feb. 8, when there were 194,274.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

