Police chase leads to airborne crash in Marianna, MPD

MARIANNA Fla ( WDHN ) — A Marianna man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after police say he led officers on a long chase that ended in an airborne crash.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Monday, February 13, Marianna Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda for a traffic violation.

According to MPD, the car pulled behind a liquor store on Penn Avenue, traveled around the building, and back onto the street, and police engaged in a pursuit.

Police say the vehicle crossed multiple roads and officers initially lost sight of the suspect, but other responding officers were able to spot and intercept the vehicle near Chipola College.

The pursuit continued, with the suspect hitting over 100 miles an hour at some points, and turning down more roads in an attempt to lose officers, according to MPD.

MPD says the pursuit ended once the suspect, who was traveling around 80 miles an hour, turned onto Hartfield Road and began to fishtail, causing the rear to strike an embankment and the car to go airborne and began flipping.

According to MPD, once the vehicle landed upside down and officers arrived at the crash sight, the driver, Treion Edwards, got out of the car through the driver’s side window and began to flee on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him in a field near the crash.

Police say once officers began searching the crash sight, they found a large vacuum-sealed bag containing marijuana outside the driver’s window, and a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana and five loaded handguns, two of which were reported stolen in Jackson County. The total amount of marijuana totaled just over a pound.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and conducted a traffic crash investigation.

Edwards was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries and then was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. He is charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest Without Violence, five counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

MPD says Edwards has pending charges with Florida Highway Patrol for driving with no license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and altering a tag or decal.

Treion Edwards- Courtesy of the Marianna Police Department

