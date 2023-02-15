2023 Genesis Invitational: TV schedule, tee times, Tiger Woods’ return, and more

The West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour concludes this week with The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Last week, Scottie Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open for the second consecutive year and vaulted to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking . Scheffler, who finished at 19-under par, recorded a bogey-free 6-under 65 in Sunday’s final round to become just the third player in the last 50 years to win this tournament in back-to-back fashion.

The Genesis Invitational this week is the third elevated event of the year and the second in as many weeks. This is also the second full-field elevated event in as many weeks. As result, the top names on the PGA Tour will be on hand once again, including a new face who did not play last week’s Phoenix Open.

Tiger Woods will be in action at 2023 Genesis Invitational

That new and familiar face is the top player in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) and 82-time PGA Tour champion, Tiger Woods — who is also The Genesis Invitational tournament host. Woods, 47, is making his first appearance since The Open Championship last July and first non-major tournament since the 2020 ZOZO Championship.

Woods, who has been sidelined by leg injuries during his single-car accident in February 2021 and a recent stint with plantar fasciitis, returns to the PGA Tour with all eyes on him, including from his competitors.

“Great to hear,” said Jon Rahm after Sunday’s final round of the WM Phoenix Open. “After all, he’s gone through. It’s incredible that he keeps trying. Spoke to him at Bahamas. Everything he had on his leg and then you add plantar fasciitis. I really feel for him in that sense.”

The Riviera Country Club, which is ranked as one of the world’s best, is a par-71 for 7,322 yards. Like last week, one of the most challenging holes is a drivable par-4.

The 10 th hole, which is 315 yards, challenges golfers with a skinny green and bunkers around the green. If a player is unable to control their swing from a bunker, they could go to another bunker on the other side of the green.

What channel is the Genesis Invitational on?

The various rounds of the Genesis Invitational will be televised on CBS and the Golf Channel.

TV schedule for 2023 Genesis Invitational

Round Date Time (PT) TV 1 Thursday, Feb. 16 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Golf Channel 2 Friday, Feb. 17 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Golf Channel 3 Saturday, Feb. 18 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS 4 Sunday, Feb. 19 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS

Alternative Genesis Invitational round and hole coverage

In addition to CBS and the Golf Channel, The Genesis Invitational will also be broadcasted on Peacock and ESPN+. PGA Tour Live for the marquee and featured groups can be exclusively found on ESPN+. The featured holes for the first two rounds on ESPN+ will be the par-3 4 th , par-4 10 th , par-3 14 th, and the par-3 16 th .

In addition, the tournament will also be on the airwaves of Sirius XM.

Thursday, Feb. 16 (Round 1)

ESPN+: 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Peacock: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Sirius XM: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 17 (Round 2)

ESPN+: 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Peacock: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Sirius XM: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 18 (Round 3)

ESPN+: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Peacock: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Sirius XM: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 19 (Round 4)

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Peacock: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Sirius XM: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

How much are tickets for the Genesis Invitational?

Tickets to walk the grounds for The Genesis Invitation are $85 per day. The Clubhouse tickets, which give views of the practice green, the first hole, and surrounding holes, cost $125 per day.

Greenside at 17 tickets, which is reserved seating, are for those who want to see the closing holes of the course and have access to the Riviera Clubhouse. Tickets, which are sold out on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, cost $180.

There are two hospitality venues throughout the course: The Backlot and The Bluffs. The Bluffs overlook the 14 th hole costs $480 and has panoramic views. The Backlot, which overlooks the 18 th green, combines golf with the food, entertainment, and atmosphere, especially during Sunday’s final round for $800 per day.

Payout for the 2023 Genesis Invitational

The total purse for the event is set at $20 million and the winner will receive $3.6 million.

Who are some of the top golfers in The Genesis Invitational?

In addition to Woods participating in the event as both the tournament host and a player, 23 of the top 25 in the World Rankings, the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, and all 12 PGA Tour winners this season are in this week’s field of 131 players.

The most recent winner of The Genesis Invitational, Max Homa, is playing this week. Homa ranked No. 12 in the World and No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings, won this event in 2021, and is looking to get back on top after finishing 10 th last year.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who both finished inside the top 10, respectively last week, are looking to get on top for the first time this season as 550 FedEx Cup points are on the line.

In addition, the past two Olympic Gold Medalists, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, who joined Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Golf League for 2024, the TGL on Monday, are both in this week’s field.

Official World Golf Ranking FedEx Cup Standings 1. Scottie Scheffler 1. John Rahm 2. Rory McIlroy 2. Max Homa 3. John Rahm 3. Keegan Bradley 5. Patrick Cantlay 4. Seamus Power 6. Xander Schauffele 5. Scottie Scheffler 7. Justin Thomas 6. Tom Kim 8. Will Zalatoris 7. Tony Finau 9. Collin Morikawa 8. Si Woo Kim 10. Matt Fitzpatrick 9. Brian Harman 11. Viktor Hovland 10. Taylor Montgomery The top players playing this week at The Genesis Invitational

3 players who can hoist The Genesis Invitational trophy on Sunday

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm continues to be hot even when he is not hoisting trophies. Besides his two victories at The Sentry Tournament of Champions and at The American Express, Rahm has finished no worse than a tie for eighth in his six PGA Tour starts this season.

Rahm leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained total and is second in multiple categories, including strokes gained and greens in regulation percentage (76.67%) this season as those will be vital categories to watch this week from the entire field.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele enters this week after a top-10 finish last week for the WM Phoenix Open and has finished no worse than 13 th in his previous three events after his first career withdrawal to kick off the calendar year at Kapalua.

Like Thomas, the key for Schauffele will be his putting in order to cut down strokes. Schauffele has a 36.60% clip for his one-putt percentage, which ranks 169 th and is 36 th in strokes gained putting this week. If he can get hot with his putter, in addition to his approach shots being in a one-putt range, Schauffele is a player to watch out for this week.

Max Homa

Playing close to home gives Max Homa the momentum this week in addition to having the experience of hoisting the trophy two years ago. Homa has finished no worse than 10th in his past three starts at Riviera and has four of his last five PGA Tour wins in the Golden State, including the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego a couple of weeks ago.

This season, Homa is sixth with 2.020 total strokes gained, which is going to be crucial this week as he only trails the likes of Rahm, Schauffele, Tony Finau, Mito Pereira, and Tyrell Hatton although he has played more events than each of those five players this season.

Genesis Invitational pairings

Round 1 tee times (Thursday; all times PT)

6:40 a.m.

Tee #1: Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry | Tee #10: Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery

6:51 a.m.

Tee #1: Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok | Tee #10: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore

7:02 a.m.

Tee #1: James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor | Tee #10: Dany Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab

7:13 a.m.

Tee #1: Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald | Tee #10: Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day

7:24 a.m.

Tee #1: Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin | Tee #10: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland (Marquee Group)

7:35 a.m.

Tee #1: Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland | Tee #10: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (Featured Group)

7:46 a.m.

Tee #1: Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari | Tee #10: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele (Featured Group)

7:57 a.m.

Tee #1: J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar | Tee #10: Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

8:08 a.m.

Tee #1: Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman | Tee #10: Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark

8:19 a.m.

Tee #1: Brendan Steele, David Lipsky, Lee Hodges | Tee #10: Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger

8:30 a.m.

Tee #1: Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd | Tee #10: Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima

11:20 a.m.

Tee #1: Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith | Tee #10: Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower

11:31 a.m.

Tee #1: Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg | Tee #10: Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy

11:42 a.m.

Tee #1: Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace | Tee #10: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman

11:53 a.m.

Tee #1: Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor | Tee #10: Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis

12:04 p.m.

Tee #1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods (Featured Group) | Tee #10: Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan

12:15 p.m.

Tee #1: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa (Featured Group) | Tee #10: Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover

12:26 p.m.

Tee #1: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry (Featured Group) | Tee #10: Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English

12:37 p.m.

Tee #1: Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young | Tee #10: J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrell Hatton

12:48 p.m.

Tee #1: Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk | Tee #10: Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

12:59 p.m.

Tee #1: Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala | Tee #10: Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu

1:10 p.m.

Tee #1: Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh | Tee #10: Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall

Round 2 tee times (Friday; all times PT)

6:40 a.m.

Tee #1: Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower | Tee #10: Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith

6:51 a.m.

Tee #1: Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy | Tee #10: Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

7:02 a.m.

Tee #1: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman | Tee #10: Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace

7:13 a.m.

Tee #1: Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis | Tee #10: Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

7:24 a.m.

Tee #1: Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan | Tee #10: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods (Marquee Group)

7:35 a.m.

Tee #1: Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover | Tee #10: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa (Featured Group)

7:46 a.m.

Tee #1: Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English | Tee #10: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry (Featured Group)

7:57 a.m.

Tee #1: J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrell Hatton | Tee #10: Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young

8:08 a.m.

Tee #1: Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim | Tee #10: Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk

8:19 a.m.

Tee #1: Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu | Tee #10: Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala

8:30 a.m.

Tee #1: Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall | Tee #10: Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh

11:20 a.m.

Tee #1: Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery | Tee #10: Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry

11:31 a.m.

Tee #1: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore | Tee #10: Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok

11:42 a.m.

Tee #1: Dany Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab | Tee #10: James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor

11:53 a.m.

Tee #1: Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day | Tee #10: Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald

12:04 p.m.

Tee #1: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland (Marquee Group) | Tee #10: Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

12:15 p.m.

Tee #1: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (Featured Group) | Tee #10: Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland

12:26 a.m.

Tee #1: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele (Featured Group) | Tee #10: Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari

12:37 p.m.

Tee #1: Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes | Tee #10: J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

12:48 p.m.

Tee #1: Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark | Tee #10: Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman

12:59 p.m.

Tee #1: Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger | Tee #10: Brendan Steele, David Lipsky, Lee Hodges

1:10 p.m.

Tee #1: Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima | Tee #10: Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd

