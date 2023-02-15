Vaudevillian Vibes at Carlin Park

Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is coming to Carlin Park in Jupiter March 2–12. Join Mr. B.S. Swindler and his mischievous misfits under the boutique big top for a 90-minute mind-bending variety performance with adult humor in a classic vaudeville-style. Before entering the big top, relish in potions, brews, and snacks at Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden, available one hour before show time.

“Absolutely outrageous” are the only words to describe the traveling spectacle. Hosted by splendiferous shyster B.S. Swindler (Mr. Swindle for short), the shady Dr. Elixir, and an equally eccentric cast, the evening of merriment features performances by The Contorted, The Doll of Disbelief, The Bedsheet Bandit, and more.

“The moment you step into the foyer tent of the great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium , you are instantly transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling medicine show, complemented by whimsical characters, magical potions and world-class artistry,” said Allison Blei, the show’s coproducer and cowriter. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama that will thrill and delight all through modern-vintage entertainment.”

The 90-minute show takes place under a custom-made, boutique, climate-controlled big-top tent with cushioned seating. Tickets for The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden are available here or by calling 941-445-7309. Showtimes are Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

