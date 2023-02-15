The Kansas City Chiefs entered halftime of Sunday night’s Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles trailing by 10 points in the game and Patrick Mahomes dealing with some pain after re-aggravating his ankle injury . But according to Andy Reid, the extra long halftime allowed them the necessary time to prepare for the second half.

Thanks to the halftime show performed by Rihanna , teams had some extra time in the locker room. And Andy Reid said the team made the most of it.

“Well, we break it up into two slots because it’s a long period of time,” Reid said. “We went in and made the adjustments that we needed to do as coaches and then presented it to the players after they had a chance to use the restroom.”

Even though the Chiefs were facing a bit of adversity, Reid said his team knew the game was far from over.

“Yeah, listen, we were right there,” Reid said. “I don’t have to motivate these guys too much. They’re very motivated to do well, and we were down by ten points so it’s not that much. With the way our defense plays in shutting people down and the way our offense plays by scoring points so it’s just a matter of straightening out a couple things. The guys always believe. They never don’t believe. They always think they’re in the game.”

Ultimately the halftime adjustments paid off as the team came back and won the game thanks to a late field goal.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Andy Reid discusses Chiefs halftime adjustments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .