Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Relationship Stretches Far Beyond Basketball: ‘We Got The Same Heart’

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson participated in their first community event in Brooklyn as members of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The strong relationship between Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson was forged in 2019 down in the Valley. After sparking a friendship in NBA Summer League, the ‘twins’ went on to spend 4-5 years developing together with the Phoenix Suns, becoming the definition of perfect teammates. The bond between Brooklyn’s newest starting wings isn’t solely built on the NBA hardwood. Their relationship is cemented by having the “same heart” off the court.

Both Bridges and Johnson took countless hours to give back to the community during their time with the Phoenix Suns. Just a little bit over a week since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant deadline blockbuster, the two players wasted no time making their first fingerprints in the Brooklyn community.

The two wings visited M.S. 898 Brooklyn Green School where they participated in a conversation about friendship and engaged in team-building activities with a group of middle school students. The activities included the players dribbling with the students and playing a handful of basketball drills on the blue Brooklyn Green School hardwood.

What made their first community event in Brooklyn sweeter for the players was that they were able to do it together. It added an extra layer of comfort for both of them while they continue to adjust to their new home.

“It's dope man, you know, obviously we got traded, we're gonna do a lot of things together, especially off the floor and stuff. We’re also doing the same things we did in Phoenix with the community, it’s really dope and just coming to another community and trying to help,” said Bridges at Brooklyn Green School on Tuesday afternoon. “That's just that's the biggest thing about us. That's why me and him are so close besides just basketball because of the person he is, and we both got the same heart. We’re just giving and we just want to just help. So really dope.”

“It's cool. It's cool because this is a huge adjustment. Naturally, I'm able to go through it with somebody that brings that level of familiarity that we can just get back into doing what we do,” Johnson said at the event. “Look at the engagement here. The kids are engaged. They seemed like they had a good time and had great questions. I'm really looking forward to just getting involved with him a little bit more and reaching out to the kids more.”

There aren’t many players across the league that get out in the community as much as Bridges and Johnson. It won’t take long for the borough to learn about their new helping hands. Both expressed excitement for wanting to do future community events with other kids on Tuesday. That raised the question; what’s their inspiration behind wanting to spend a good amount of their off-the-court time assisting the community?

“I think it's just putting myself in my shoes when I was young. There's no professional basketball team in Pittsburgh, but any opportunity I had to meet an NBA player or to talk to somebody who was a professional or whatever they did, I cherished the opportunity,” Johnson said. “I think they listened so much. When you're in a position that they may want to be in one day, you have their attention a lot. So if I can tell them things that can be helpful in their future in a positive way, I'll do it.”

“I think it just comes down to how you’re raised. That's what the biggest thing,” Bridges answered. “My mom is just so helpful for me and just being the greatest person in the world in my eyes. That’s kind of how I was raised, to help people and to be in this position to have a light to be able to do it is unbelievable.”

One of the biggest adjustments for both Bridges and Johnson so far in Brooklyn has been what comes with living in a growing borough with at least 2.5 million residents. The two grew up on different sides of Pennsylvania and their past homes don’t come close to what comes with living in Brooklyn. That’s been a big positive change of scenary and a wake-up call to give them plenty of time in advance to head to their destinations.

“I’d say just the area, like kind of in a community aspect. I love the city,” Bridges said. “There's always people. I'm a people's person, and like to see people all the time, it kind of helps, which is mental, I think just seeing people always just makes me just feel a little bit better. It’s good to be around.”

“The traffic and how long it takes to just go one mile. We’re three miles away from here and it took like 45 minutes,” Johnson said laughing. “I was like, ‘I gotta get used to this.’ I gotta get used to that. I gotta get used to how densely packed everything is. I'm not really from the city. Yeah, okay. I went to college in the city a little bit, but this is different.”

That wasn't the only community event Nets players were present at in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Right down the road, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith joined boys' and girls' junior and varsity basketball teams at Achievement First High School.