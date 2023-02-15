Open in App
Utah State
UPI News

In photos: Paul Rudd's career: comedy, Marvel and family

8 days ago

Actor Paul Rudd is best known for his roles in "Friends," "Clueless," "Anchorman," "I Love You, Man," Marvel's "Ant-Man" and "Avengers" movies and more. Rudd will next be seen in his next Marvel film, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania." Here's a look back at his career through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKkbC_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Paul Rudd poses for photos at the premiere of "P.S." in New York City on October 12, 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WYw6_0koJkRVj00
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Rudd (R) and Famke Janssen arrive for a screening of their film "The Ten" during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on January 19, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yNVn_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd, and his wife, Julie Yaeger, arrive at the premiere of "Knocked Up" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mePFW_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Rudd arrives for the premiere of "The Ten" in New York City on July 23, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkKCd_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Rudd attends the premiere of "Role Models" in Los Angeles on October 22, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uV5KO_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Rudd (R) and Jason Segel attend the premiere of "I Love You, Man" in Los Angeles on March 17, 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8qbW_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd attends the premiere of "Monsters vs. Aliens" in Universal City, Calif., on March 22, 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r21Yv_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Rudd (L) and Steve Carell arrive for the premiere of "Dinner For Schmucks" in New York City on July 19, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYue0_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (L) and Owen Wilson attend the premiere of "How Do You Know" in Los Angeles on December 13, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217vwv_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 26, 2011. Rudd, the next year, went to Broadway to star in Craig Wright's play "Grace."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZVD6_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (L) and Justin Theroux arrive for the premiere of "Wanderlust" in Los Angeles on February 16, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPBVn_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (L) and Yaeger attend the premiere of "This Is 40" in Los Angeles on December 12, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOXhG_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Rudd (R) and Yaeger arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keLzs_0koJkRVj00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Admission" in New York City on March 5, 2013. Rudd starred alongside Tina Fey in the romantic comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Au5MM_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Rudd (R) shakes hands with Billy Butler of the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City on October 15, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtVlh_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in Los Angeles on April 13, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p63hz_0koJkRVj00
Photo by David Becker/UPI

Rudd attends The Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 23, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4dVj_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (R) and Yaeger attend the premiere of "Ant-Man" in Los Angeles on June 29, 2015. The film was Rudd's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po1um_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (L) and comic book icon Stan Lee attend the premiere of "Ant-Man" in Los Angeles on June 29, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bjyk_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Left to right, Rudd, his son Jack, Yaeger and his daughter, Darby, pose for photos during an unveiling ceremony honoring Rudd with the 2,554th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 1, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5Giv_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

Rudd attends the European premiere of "Ant-Man" in London on July 8, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJSB8_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Rudd attends the Japan premiere for "Ant-man" in Tokyo on September 15, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGrrv_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd attends the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" in Los Angeles on April 12, 2016. Rudd said the Marvel film was the most memorable because he got to be around the Avengers for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40m6S3_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd (R) and director Rob Burnett attend a screening of Netflix's "The Fundamentals of Caring" in Los Angeles on June 23, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXctY_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Ryan McBride/ UPI

Rudd speaks at a press conference after being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Man of the Year in Cambridge, Mass., on January 25, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oX1pO_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

Rudd attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles on April 23, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8zWm_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Left to right, Evangeline Lilly, Rudd and director Peyton Reed attend the Japan premiere for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Tokyo on August 21, 2018. The sequel featured Lilly becoming Marvel hero the Wasp as she teamed up with Rudd's Ant-Man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiP13_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. In 2019, Rudd starred in Netflix's "Living with Yourself," an existential comedy about a man who is replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BL0S_0koJkRVj00
Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Rudd (C) and family pose with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City on January 19, 2020. The next year, Rudd was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPnB1_0koJkRVj00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rudd arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in New York City on November 15, 2021. Rudd portrayed a teacher familiar with the Ghostbusters legacy in the film.

Community Policy