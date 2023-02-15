Mount Paran Christian School wins third Black History Bowl Championship Title

The Mount Paran Christian School Black History Bowl team claimed its third championship on Feb. 11. From left are Coach Hasani George, Jackson Lim, Easton George, Asher Michael, Claire Broggi, Sam Harris and Coach Ashley Lovato. Special

The Mount Paran Christian School Black History Bowl team has won back-to-back Championship trophies.

After besting 27 other teams, MPCS middle school students Easton George, team captain Sam Harris, Claire Broggi, Jackson Lim and Asher Michael brought home the gold. This win marks the third Championship for MPCS and the second consecutive title.

The competition begins in January with a field of 32 teams. The contingent from MPCS consecutively placed as the No. 1 seed. The Mount Paran Christian School team then advanced to the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8, finally heading to the Final Four.

Notably, during the Sweet 16 tournament, the undefeated MPCS team was just shy of 435 points, the maximum allowed in the game. This is the most points earned by any team since the inception of the Bowl five years ago.

MPCS won the championship during the tournament in 2020, as well as in 2022. They claimed first runner-up in 2021.

To win the Black History Bowl is no small feat, as "bowlers" must memorize more than 900 facts about significant moments in Black history and remarkable African Americans. These students demonstrate a commitment to excellence, led by MPCS Sixth-grade teachers Ashley Lovato and Hasani George, who shepherd the team throughout the training process and competition season.

For more information, visit

https://blog.mtparanschool.com/innovations-in-education-teaching-cultural-awareness .