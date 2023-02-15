'Extrapolations' trailer: Meryl Streep, Kit Harington star in Apple TV+ series
By Annie Martin,
8 days ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Extrapolations .
The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology drama Wednesday.
Extrapolations is created by Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns. The series takes place in a near future where the effects of climate change have become embedded in our everyday lives.
"Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?" an official synopsis reads.
